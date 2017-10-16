SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland have moved up eight places to 26th in the latest FIFA World Rankings.

However, their position still isn’t good enough for a seeding in tomorrow’s World Cup playoff draw.

Denmark have overtaken Northern Ireland, so will be seeded along with Switzerland, Italy and Croatia.

Derry City could refuse to play their S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division match against Cork City tomorrow.

The Candystripes were due to play at Turner Cross tonight, but the fixture has been postponed by 24 hours due to Hurricane Ophelia.

Cork need just a draw to finally clinch the title, but Derry manager Kenny Sheils says there is a distinct possibility the fixture won’t be fulfilled.

Sheils wants the game delayed until next week, claiming his team’s preparations have been badly affected and his player’s welfare has been jeopardised.

Leicester can move out of the Premier League’s bottom three tonight with a win at home to West Bromwich Albion.

The 2016 champions have only picked a victory against Brighton so far.

Manager Craig Shakespeare says they can improve http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/sister-4.mp3

West Brom are aiming to put a stop to a run of five Premier League games without a win.

They won their opening three matches of the season, but haven’t done so since.

Albion conceded a 90th minute equaliser in their previous fixture with Watford.

Boss Tony Pulis says they’ve been unlucky recently http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/anotherjose.mp3

Kick-off is at 8.

RUGBY

Dan Leavy’s return to training has come as a timely boost to Leinster ahead of Saturday’s Champions Cup trip to Glasgow.

The back row only had ankle surgery four-weeks ago, and was expected to be out for up to eight weeks.

Isa Nacewa is a doubt for the trip to Scotstoun, however, with an ankle injury of his own.

Leo Cullen is optimistic that both Johnny Sexton and Sean O’Brien can play on Saturday, after both skipped the win over Montpellier.

Hooker Richardt (PR: Rick-ard) Strauss has also returned to training.

GAELIC GAMES

Offaly hurling seems to have its man at last.

After weeks of speculation, Kevin Martin is set to finally be ratified as the new Faithful manager.

Martin’s appointment is set to be confirmed at the next meeting of the Offaly County Commitee.

GOLF

Paul Dunne’s dropped one place to 81st in the latest Golf World Rankings.

The British Masters winner finished eight-shots adrift of Tyrell Hatton, who claimed yesterday’s Italian Open.

Hatton’s second successive European Tour victory moves him up to 17th

Kevin Cadle – who fronted Sky Sports’ coverage of the NFL for many years – has passed away.

A former basketball coach, who guided the Great Britain side to the 1992 Olympics, Cadle passed away suddenly this morning aged 62.