RUGBY

Munster return to Champions Cup rugby taking on Castres Olympique this Sunday October 15 at Stade Pierre Antoine (at 2pm/Ipm Irish) with Rassie Erasmus making five changes to the side that suffered defeat to Leinster at the Aviva last weekend.

In making the changes there are three introductions to the backline with Simon Zebo returning to take his place at fullback, Darren Sweetnam named on the wing, and Rory Scannell restored to midfield joining Champions Cup debutant Chris Farrell.

Keith Earls is retained on the wing after an impressive seasonal debut last Saturday that saw him score a brace against his interprovincial rivals.

As expected Conor Murray and Tyler Bleyendaal start, with Bleyendaal making the positional switch this week to renew their half-back pairing from last season.

In the forwards, newcomer Mark Flanagan makes his first start for the province and his Champions Cup debut, as he joins the most capped player Billy Holland in the engine room.

Stephen Archer is introduced to the front row alongside Niall Scannell and Dave Kilcoyne and it’s as you were across the back row with Tommy O’Donnell, captain Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander.

Although the sides haven’t met since the 2011/12 season, this will be the 13th time these sides meet in Europe and in turn it becomes the most played fixture in the competition’s history.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Darren Sweetnam, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Tyler Bleyendaal, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Mark Flanagan, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony Capt., Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Liam O’Connor, John Ryan, Robin Copeland, Jack O’Donoghue, Duncan Williams, Ian Keatley, Andrew Conway.

Leinster have been hit with a massive injury blow ahead of tomorrow’s Champions Cup match against Montpellier at the R-D-S.

Johnny Sexton will miss the tie due to injury.

Ross Byrne has been handed the number 10 jersey as one of two changes from the side that started last week’s win over Munster at the Aviva Stadium.

Captain Isa Nacewa has recovered from a calf problem to join Robbie Henshaw in the centre.

As his charges set about defending their British and Irish Cup title, Head Coach Peter Malone has named his side for tomorrow’s round 1 encounter away to Ospreys Premiership Select.

Eight of the side that featured in last April’s Final win over Jersey Reds are named in the matchday 22 including David Johnston who captains the side this weekend. Meanwhile, up to seven players could make their B&I Cup debuts in Swansea with Malone calling on the services of senior, academy and club players.

New arrival from Sale Sharks, Ciaran Parker, will make his first Munster A appearance in the front row alongside Brian Scott and hooker Kevin O’Byrne. The Shannon second row duo of Ronan Coffey and Sean McCarthy complete the tight-five.

Sean O’Connor returns from the neck injury he sustained in Guinness PRO14 action against Glasgow to start in the back row alongside his academy colleague Gavin Coombes and debutant Tom Ryan of Trinity.

In an experienced half-back partnership James Hart makes his first Munster A appearance in partnering JJ Hanrahan, and in the midfield, the returning Sam Arnold sees his first action of the season in a red jersey. Overcoming a calf injury sustained in preseason, the centre starts outside the academy’s Alex McHenry.

Academy talent Shane Daly debuts in the B&I Cup on the left wing, Stephen Fitzgerald looks after the opposite flank with captain Johnston completing the back-three at fullback.

Named on the bench, the academy’s Liam Coombes, UCC’s Rob O’Donovan and Garryowen’s Mikey Wilson are also in line for competition debuts.

Munster A: David Johnston – capt.; Stephen Fitzgerald, Sam Arnold, Alex McHenry, Shane Daly; JJ Hanrahan, James Hart; Brian Scott, Kevin O’Byrne, Ciaran Parker; Ronan Coffey, Sean McCarthy; Sean O’Connor, Gavin Coombes, Tom Ryan.

Replacements: Mike Sherry, Rob O’Donovan, Evan Minten, Mikey Wilson, John Poland, Bill Johnston, Liam Coombes.

Munster A face Ospreys Premiership Select at St Helen’s, Swansea tomorrow at 2.30.

SOCCER

Pep Guardiola has been named the Premier League’s manager of the month for September, while the players’ prize has gone to Harry Kane.

Manchester City won four league games during the month, scoring 17 goals without conceding.

Kane hit the back of the net six times in the top flight for Tottenham during September.

HORSE RACING

Aidan O’Brien’s attempt to break the single-season world record for most Grade/Group 1 victories set by Bobby Frankel in 2003 continues at Newmarket this afternoon.

Ireland’s champion Flat trainer is currently on the 23 winner mark at the highest level this term, two shy of the record set by the late American legend, and has two runners in the bet365 Fillies’ Mile at 3.35pm.

With Happily ruled out earlier this morning, the Ballydoyle challenge now relies on Magical with Ryan Moore switching to ride the new favourite while Seamie Heffernan is booked for September, currently the second favorite in the revised market, in a race worth Stg£321,829 to winning connections.