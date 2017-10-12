The 2018 All Ireland Football Final is set to be played in September.

G-A-A Congress voted in favour of moving the hurling and football finals to August earlier this year.

The 2018 Sam Maguire decider had been scheduled for the 26th of August, but reports claim it has been put back a week to accommodate the possible visit of the Pope.

SOCCER

Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino are due to return to training with Liverpool today.

The Reds are gearing up for Saturday’s Premier League showdown with Manchester United at Anfield.

The pair are back on Merseyside just 48 hours after helping Brazil secure World Cup qualification with a 3-nil win over Chile in Sao Paulo.

Manager Jurgen Klopp will be relieved to see them safely back from international duty, after losing Sadio Mane for six weeks after he hurt his hamstring while playing for Senegal.

Mesut Ozil could be staying at Arsenal.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has revealed that progress has been made in talks over a contract extension.

The German winger’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the season.

Ozil had been linked with a move to Inter Milan and Manchester United, but Wenger thinks the former Real Madrid star would like to stay.

Ozil has been struggling with a knee injury, but has been passed fit for Saturday’s Premier League match against Watford at Vicarage Road.

Danny Welbeck will also return following a groin problem, but Arsenal could be without Shkodran Mustafi for up to six weeks due to a hamstring injury.

Dominos Pizza Over 35 League

Classic FC take on Mastergeeha FC ,in Mounthawk Park All-Weather Pitch at 7pm

RUGBY

Ulster have made three changes to their team for tomorrow’s Champions Cup opener against Wasps in Belfast.

Robbie Diack and Sean Reidy come into the back row.

Louis Ludik comes onto the wing in the place of Tommy Bowe who takes a place on the bench.

Iain Henderson will captain the side.