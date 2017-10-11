GAA

St. Brendan’s will be without Daniel Goggins for their Keanes Supervalu Killorglin County Minor Football Championship Final meeting with East Kerry.

He broke his hand in the County Hurling Semi-Final.

However, they have added Na Gaeil players Jack Sheehan, Tadhg Lynch and Sean Duggan along with Churchill player Kevin O’ Connor to their squad for Saturday’s decider.

Saturday’s game throws in at 4pm in Austin Stack Park and the game will be live on Radio Kerry.

Pat Gilroy has been named as the new Dublin Senior Hurling manager.

The County Board have confirmed the appointment of the former Dubs football boss on a three year term.

The full management team has yet to be confirmed, but reports claim that Gilroy will be assisted by former Galway Hurling manager Anthony Cunningham.

SOCCER

Jon Walters is out of next month’s World Cup playoff.

The Burnley striker has been ruled out until Christmas with a recurring knee problem.

Walters picked up the knock during a Capital One Cup tie back in August at Blackburn, and missed Ireland’s recent qualifiers as a result.

Ireland will learn their qualifier opponents on Tuesday, with the first leg to be played between the 9th and 11th of November.

The Republic of Ireland have been placed in the second tier of teams for UEFA’s new Nations League.

The Boys in Green join Northern Ireland and Wales in League 2.

The Welsh were expected to be placed among the top 12 teams, but Monday’s defeat to Ireland has allowed the Netherlands to snatch a place in League A.

The condensed competition, which UEFA says will replace most international friendlies, is due to begin in September 2018, and will provide another opportunity for teams to qualify for Euro 2020.

HORSE RACING

Kerry jockey Bryan Cooper has been confirmed as the new first-choice rider for the Alan Potts’ British-based string.

Cooper earlier this year lost his job as number one to Gigginstown House Stud, for whom he won the Cheltenham Gold Cup with Don Cossack.

The Sir Michael Stoute trained juvenile Expert Eye will put his unbeaten record on the line when he goes to post for the Group 1 Darley Dewhurst Stakes, the highlight of Newmarket’s Future Champions weekend on Saturday.

Track Conditions for the big meeting at Newmarket should be perfect.

Both days feature a Group One and Director of Racing Michael Prosser is much looking forward to it.

He spoke with Mike Vince………………….