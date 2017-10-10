SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland will have to wait a week to discover their World Cup play off opponents.

The draw will take place in Zurich next Tuesday.

The Boys in Green kept their qualification hopes alive with an impressive win over Wales last night, but they will be unseeded for the draw.

It means Ireland could be paired with the likes of Portugal or Italy.

Portugal will avoid the World Cup play offs if they beat Switzerland in Lisbon tonight.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s side are aiming to pip the unbeaten Group B leaders to the automatic qualification spot.

The Netherlands will fail to qualify for next summer’s finals unless they beat Sweden 7-nil in tonight’s Group A match in Amsterdam.

Greece will secure a play off place from Group H, if they avoid defeat at home to Gibraltar.

The line up for next month’s F-A-I Cup final should be confirmed tonight.

Cork City awaits the winners of the semi final replay between Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk in Tallaght.

Rovers came from behind to earn a 1 all draw at Oreil Park nine days ago.

Kick off is at 7.45.

HORSE RACING

Verbal Dexterity, runaway winner of the Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes at the Curragh last month, is the shortest-priced Irish challenger for Saturday’s Darley Dewhurst stakes at Newmarket with his trainer Jim Bolger seeking a sixth win in the Group 1 race.

The Coolcullen maestro won this race for the first time with Teofilo back in 2006 before New Approach and Intense Focus followed up in 2007 and 2008. Parish Hall duly obliged in 2011 before Dawn Approach scored the following year, all five previous winners ridden by his son-in-law Kevin Manning.

Paddy Power has installed the Bolger juvenile at 9/2 second favourite behind their 8/13 market leader Expert Eye, trained by Sir Michael Stoute. The warm favourite is unbeaten in both starts so far after running out the impressive winner of the Vintage Stakes on his latest outing at Goodwood in August.