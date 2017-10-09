SOCCER

Shane Long has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland’s make or break World Cup qualifier against Wales in Cardiff tonight.

The Southampton striker, who has been struggling with his form of late, is said to have picked up a hip injury.

Daryl Murphy, who scored both goals in Friday’s win over Moldova is expected to spear head the Irish attack again, but newcomers Sean Maguire or Scott Hogan could now be introduced.

Robbie Brady and James McClean are available for selection after suspension.

Ireland can still secure automatic qualification, but victory is required to guarantee a least a play-off place.

Ireland manager Martin O’Neill says there’s a lot to take into consideration when it comes to selecting the team for tonight http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/options.mp3

Former Irish international Keith Andrews doesn’t feel there needs to be two up front tonight http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/twokeith.mp3

Ex Irish player Kevin Kilbane is not expecting a start for Wes Hoolahan this evening http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/bench.mp3

HORSE RACING

Champion Filly Enable, who’s been the star of the 2017 Flat Racing season, will race again next year and not be retired to stud.

Mike Vince reports http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/enable-1.mp3

GOLF

Paul Dunne has overtaken Shane Lowry in the latest Golf World Rankings.

The recently crowned British Masters winner is up to 80th place, following his 7th place finish at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland yesterday.

Lowry finished in a share of 25th to move up two spots to 82nd in the latest rankings.

Rory McIlroy is still the World Number Six.