RUGBY

Munster Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus has named his match-day 23 for Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 round 6 game against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium, ko 2pm.

In keeping faith with the forwards that saw off Cardiff Blues last weekend in Thomond Park Erasmus makes no changes to the starting pack with captain Peter O’Mahony again leading the side and number 8 CJ Stander running out for his 100th appearance in a Munster jersey.

It’s also as you were in the halfbacks with Conor Murray and last weekend’s man-of-the-match Ian Keatley in situ.

Meanwhile, the backline sees four personnel changes and one positional switch.

There is new a centre partnership with Tyler Bleyendaal named at inside centre alongside Chris Farrell.

Returning international Keith Earls makes his first appearance of the season starting on the wing and as Kerry’s JJ Hanrahan is promoted to make his first start of the season at fullback, Andrew Conway swops the number 15 jersey for the right wing.

Munster: JJ Hanrahan; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Tyler Bleyendaal, Keith Earls; Ian Keatley, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Robin Copeland, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony, Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Liam O’Connor, Stephen Archer, Mark Flanagan, Jack O’Donoghue, Duncan Williams, Rory Scannell, Alex Wootton.