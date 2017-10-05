GAA

Dublin chairman Sean Shanley says they hope to have a new senior hurling manager in place by this weekend.

A vote to choose between candidates Pat Gilroy and Mattie Kenny was cancelled last night.

Instead the management committee will now directly choose the man to succeed Ger Cunningham.

RUGBY

Munster captain Peter O’Mahony thinks Saturday’s Guinness PRO-14 clash with Leinster at the AVIVA Stadium will be ideal preparation for their Champions Cup campaign.

The Reds are set to travel to Castres on October 15th in their Pool 4 opener.

O’Mahony says a tough game against their inter-pro rivals will focus the mind……….

Marcell Coetzee has been ruled out of Ulster’s Pro 14 interprovincial against Connacht in Belfast tomorrow and looks set to miss the start of their Champions Cup campaign.

The Springboks flanker is returning to South Africa after suffering pain and swelling in his left knee.

The 24 year old was out of action for nine months after undergoing an operation in April, and the issue is to be assessed by the same surgeon.

Connacht have lost four of their first five games of this season but Ulster director of rugby Les Kiss thinks Kieran Keane’s side have been improving ……………..

Welsh bosses say they made “every effort” to keep scrum-half Rhys Webb in the country – after he opted to move from Ospreys to French club Toulon at the end of the season.

Webb could put his place in the national side in doubt – because of their policy of picking just four players based elsewhere.

In a statement, the Welsh Rugby Union says they’ve accepted “market forces” mean it’s not always possible to hold on to their big names.