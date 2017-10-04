GAA

Abbeydorney/Parnells will be without Shane Byrne due to a shoulder injury for their Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin County Minor Hurling Championship Final meeting with Crotta O’ Neill’s.

Dean O’ Brien is also a doubt with a shoulder injury.

Meanwhile, Barry O’ Mahony is a major doubt with an ankle injury for Crotta O’ Neill’s.

The sides meet at 1pm at Austin Stack Park on Sunday.

SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland are in good shape heading into Friday’s penultimate World Cup qualifier against Moldova at the Aviva Stadium.

Shane Long was back in action as the entire squad trained in Abbotstown today.

The Southampton striker was rested yesterday after recovering from a dead leg.

It means Martin O’Neil is set to choose his team from a fully fit squad.

In form Darly Murphy, who has scored six goals in 10 league games for Nottingham Forest already this season, says he is ready to play in any selection……………

Ireland’s opening game of the 2017 European Championships ended in defeat to World Champions, Russia 2-0 at the amputee games.

3 Kerry players are in the Ireland squad, David Saunders Rathmore, Eanna Durham, Ballyferriter and Kevin Cahillane, Killorglin.

They take on England tomorrow at 2.30

MOTORSPORT

The Top Part West Coast Rally Championship will reach its conclusion on next month’s Banna Beach Resort Kerry Winter Rally with local driver Tim Enright in pole position to claim his first major rally title.

The Ford Escort driver took the lead of the series following a strong performance on the recent Clare Stages where he finished a creditable 10th overall.

The Kerry Winter Rally has been a stable round of the popular Top Part-backed series since it was founded in 1993.

Rounds have been added to the original roster (Birr and Sligo) while The Fastnet Rally opted out a few years ago.

Banna , along with Clare, The Circuit of Munster, The Galway Summer Rally and The Circuit of Kerry are the events that always formed the championship.

This year’s Banna Beach Resort Kerry Winter Rally will feature some new innovations, including a short shakedown test on Saturday evening and a new overnight parc ferme alongside the rally headquarters.

Enright is looking forward to defending his championship lead on home ground.

His greatest threat is multiple West Coast Champion Shane Maquire but even if the Monaghan man was to win the rally , a top 15 result will secure the North Kerryman the title.

The six stage rally runs on November 12th and features some of the most popular rally roads in North Kerry.

Sebastian Vettel’s Formula One title hopes have received a boost with the news that he won’t be penalised at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The German’s Ferrari was hit from behind at the end of Sunday’s race in Malaysia.

A change of gearbox would have led to a five place grid penalty, but it has been given the all-clear following an inspection.

Vettel lies 34 points behind Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton in the Driver’s Championship race with five rounds remaining.