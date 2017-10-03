SOCCER

Harry Arter, James McCarthy and David McGoldrick have been training with the Republic of Ireland as the countdown continues to final World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Wales.

The trio were back in action at Abbotstown this morning, having sat out yesterday’s session due to injury.

Shane Long was rested today, but the Southampton striker has recovered from a dead leg and is expected to be available for Friday’s game against Moldova at the Aviva Stadium.

The Republic of Ireland have received a big boost with the news that Gareth Bale has been ruled out of Wales final two World Cup qualifiers.

The Real Madrid star will sit out the Welsh game against Georgia in Tbilisi on Friday, and next week’s Group D showdown with Ireland in Cardiff.

Bale missed Real Madrid’s game against Espanyol at the weekend with a calf problem, but he is now said to be suffering from a hamstring injury.

Barnsley’s Tom Bradshaw has been called up in Bale’s place, while his absence could lead to a first start for Liverpool teenager Ben Woodburn.

The 17-year-old came off the bench to score the winner against Austria last month.

RUGBY

Munster have confirmed that they have signed Tadhg Beirne on a two year contract.

The former Ireland Under 20s lock will leave the Scarlets at the end of the season.

The Kildare native has impressed since his move to Wales from Leinster last year, and helped the Scarlets beat Munster in the Pro 12 final in May.