RUGBY

Leinster captain Isa Nacewa has given his team a boost ahead of the start of the European Champions Cup.

The Fijian international looked set to miss their Pool 3 opener against Montpellier due to a calf injury.

Speaking at the tournament launch at the Dublin Convention Centre, Nacewa says the injury is progressing well and he will be back running today.

Rassie Erasmus is hopeful that Munster will have Keith Earls, Simon Zebo and Tyler Bleyendaal back to full fitness for Saturday’s Pro 14 showdown with Leinster at the Aviva Stadium.

The Southern Province are awaiting the results of a scan on the knee injury Jaco Taute suffered during their win over Cardiff, but Erasmus thinks South African centre will be sidelined long term.

SOCCER

Former Manchester United defender Gerard Pique is willing to end his international career over his support for Catalan independence.

The Barcelona player, who has made 91 appearances for Spain, voted in the unofficial referendum, and says he will stand down if the national team deem it a problem.

Former Southampton and Liverpool striker Rickie Lambert has retired.

The 35-year-old has been without a club since leaving Cardiff in the summer.

Lambert says scoring for England was probably his “proudest moment” and that playing at the 2014 World Cup was beyond his “wildest dreams”.

He ended up with three goals in 11 appearances for his country.

GOLF

Paul Dunne’s British Masters victory is set to lift him around 100 places in the latest Golf World Rankings.

The Wicklow man saw off the challenge of Rory McIlroy in Newcastle yesterday, to claim his first European Tour title.

Dunne was ranked 192 heading into the tournament, but could now move inside the World’s Top 90.