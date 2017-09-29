RUGBY

Captain Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray and C-J Stander are back in the Munster team for tomorrow’s Pro 14 match against the Cardiff Blues at Thomond Park.

Rassie Erasmus has recalled his Lions contingent as he make nine changes the side that lost in Glasgow last week.

J-J Hanrahan could make his first appearance for the Province since returning from a two year spell at Northampton.

The Kerry man has been named on the bench.

Iain Henderson and Jean Deysel return to the Ulster team to play Zebre in Italy tomorrow.

John Cooney and Christian Lealiifano will form the half back partnership.

SOCCER

Sergio Aguero could miss Manchester City’s Premier League showdown with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge tomorrow.

The club have confirmed the Argentine striker was injured in a car crash in Amsterdam last night.

Reports claim Aguero fractured ribs when a taxi collided with a lamp post.

Steve Cotterill’s been appointed as Birmingham’s new manager.

The former Bristol City and Burnley boss succeeds Harry Redknapp – who he worked under as assistant at the Championship club for the final three games of last season.

Cotterill will take charge from Monday – with Lee Carsley overseeing the side for their game at Hull tomorrow.

He’ll then become Cotterill’s number two.

Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack has moved to a Manchester City affiliate club in Australia.

He’s joined Melbourne City on loan, subject to a medical.

McCormack’s played twice for Villa this season – both in the League Cup.

HORSE AND PONY

The Athea horse and pony races due to take place on Sunday have been postponed due to track flooding.

They’ve been re fixed for Saturday October 7th.