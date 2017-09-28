GAA

It’s reported Austin Stacks are on the look out for a new senior football manager.

Pat Flanagan has stepped down from his position after only one year at the helm.

Their recent defeat to West Kerry saw them exit The Garveys Supervalu County Senior Football Championship at the quarter final stage.

Austin Stacks were also relegated from Division 1 of the county senior football league this year.

SOCCER

The road to Euro 2020 will begin in Ireland.

The qualification draw will be held in Dublin next year.

The Convention Centre will be the centre of attention for football fans all around Europe as they learn the fate of their teams on the 2nd December 2018.

The tournament will be played in 13 cities across the continent, with the Aviva Stadium set to host four games.

F-A-I Chief Executive John Delaney says Ireland saw off strong opposition to stage the draw…………..

Uncapped Sheffield United midfielder David Brooks has been named in the Wales squad for their final two World Cup qualifiers.

The 20-year-old has broken into his club’s side this season as they’ve risen to second in the Championship after promotion last term.

He’s played for Wales at under-21 level, but was capped by England as an under-20.

Wales face Georgia and the Republic of Ireland next month.

Arsene Wenger will give his young guns a chance to impress in the Europa League tonight.

Six teenagers have been included in the Arsenal squad to play Bate Borisov in Belarus.

Alexis Sánchez, Mesut Özil and Alexandre Lacazette are among those left at home for the Gunners second fixture in a run of three games in six days.

Kick off is at 6.00.

Everton meet Apollon Limassol of Cyprus at Goodison Park at 8.05.

The Toffees are aiming for their third win on the bounce following victories over Bournemouth and Sunderland.

Scottish Premiership side Ross County have appointed Owen Coyle as their new manager on a two-year contract.

He replaces Jim McIntyre, who was sacked just 18 months after winning the club’s first major trophy – the League Cup.

Coyle’s been out of work since leaving Blackburn last season.

The former St Johnstone boss has managed in England’s top flight at both Burnley and Bolton.