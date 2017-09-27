GAELIC GAMES

Diarmuid O’Sullivan has ruled himself out of the running to become the next Cork Senior Hurling manager.

Having been a selector in the previous regime, ”The Rock” was considered one of the favourites to succeed Kieran Kingston.

O’Sullivan has released a statement which says it is not his intention to put his name forward at this time, for what he has describes as the ‘most prestigious job in hurling’.

SOCCER

Manchester United will look to make it two group wins from two in the Champions League later.

They’re away at CSKA Moscow.

Manager Jose Mourinho has an injury update from the camp…………………………

Chelsea face arguably their toughest Champions League group-stage game this evening, with an away match at Atletico Madrid.

It see the Premier League winners’ take on Diego Costa’s new club.

They sold him to the Spanish side yesterday, but the deal won’t officially go through until January.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says despite their public fall-out, he’d happily shake the striker’s hand……….

Celtic look for their first points in the group stage of this season’s Champions League.

The Scottish treble winners are at Belgian side Anderlecht having lost their opener 5-nil against Paris Saint-Germain.

The group’s completed by another European giant, in Bayern Munich.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says that means tonight’s match takes on greater importance………..

West Ham and Tottenham have been charged by the Football Association after a feisty end to Saturday’s Premier League game – which Spurs won 3-2.

It’s alleged both clubs “failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion”.

They have until 6pm tomorrow to respond to the charge.

There’s European action here at home this evening.

UCD play host to Norwegian side Molde in the first round of the UEFA Youth League.

Kick off at Belfield is at 6.30.

====

Tonight in the championship, , Matt Doherty will look to celebrate his new contract at Wolves with a win away to Sheffield United.

While Lee Carsley remains in charge of Birmingham with Sheffield Wednesday visiting St. Andrew’s.