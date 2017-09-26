SOCCER

Liverpool go for their first win of the Champions League group stages when they take on Spartak Moscow tonight.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were held to a 2-all draw by Sevilla in their opening fixture.

The Liverpool boss says playing today’s opponents on their home turf in Russia will make securing victory even tougher http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/jurgen-1.mp3

Sergio Aguero could break Manchester City’s all-time goal scoring record in tonight’s Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Argentina striker would equal Eric Brook’s landmark with one goal – and pass it by scoring twice.

Boss Pep Guardiola says Aguero’s start to the season – finding the net six times in as many Premier League matches – has been particularly pleasing http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/pep-2.mp3

Tottenham have a long list of absentees for their match against Apoel Nicosia.

Christian Eriksen’s illness brings to seven the number of Spurs players who have missed the trip to Cyprus.

The games kick-off at 7.45.

First travels to third in the Championship this evening – with Leeds away to Cardiff.

Meanwhile, Preston travel to Hull,

And Mick McCarthy sees his former side Sunderland visit Ipswich.

HORSE RACING

Ireland’s newest jumps racing event – The Dublin Racing Festival – has been officially unveiled.

The weekend of Saturday February 3rd and Sunday the 4th 2018 at Leopardstown was created by consolidating three stand-alone meetings into a two day event.

Total prize money over the fifteen races across the weekend amounts to €1.5 million.

The weekend will feature two iconic races – The BHP Insurance Irish Champion Hurdle and The Unibet Irish Gold Cup together.

Champion jockey Ruby Walsh is very much in favour of this new initiative http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/rubywalsh.mp3