RUGBY

Ireland have delivered what has been described as a ‘powerful presentation’ in the hope of hosting the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Brian O’Driscoll and Niamh Briggs were part of a delegation, led by An Taoiseach Leo Varadakar, that showcased the Irish bid to the World Rugby Council in London this morning.

Rival candidates France and South Africa also made their presentations today.

SOCCER

Manchester United manager Jose Morinho will face no further disciplinary action after being sent to the stands during Saturday’s Premier League win over Southampton.

The United boss was dismissed for encroaching onto St Mary’s pitch as his team defended a 1-nil lead in injury time.

The incident could have led to a charge, a warning or a reminder of his responsibilities, but there will be no further punishment.

Arsenal look to continue their recovery in Premier League form when they face West Brom tonight.

They responded to a poor start by beating Bournemouth 3-nil and drawing at Chelsea.

Victory this evening would be a fifth home win from five games in all competitions this season.

Manager Arsene Wenger says Tony Pulis’s side will be tough to break down http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/breakdown.mp3

West Brom midfielder Gareth Barry will break the Premier League’s all-time appearance record if he faces Arsenal tonight.

He’s currently level with Ryan Giggs on 632 matches.

The former England international says it’s not something he ever thought possible when he first ran out for Aston Villa in 1998 http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/gareth-1.mp3

Kick-off is at 8.

English League One side Oldham have sacked John Sheridan as manager, ending his third spell in permanent charge of the club.

They’re currently bottom of the table with just four points from nine games.

The former Republic of Ireland midfielder’s also served as caretaker boss at Boundary Park twice, and spent six years there as a player.

Gillingham have sacked Ady Pennock as boss with the team third bottom of League One.

Ross County have sacked Jim McIntyre as manager, with the club third bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

ROWING

The Irish Rowing team will be aiming to continue their promising start to the World Championships in Florida today.

Two time Olympian Sanita Puspure is preparing for her single sculls heat.

Before that, Aileen Crowley and Aifric Keogh will take to the water for their heat in the women’s pair.

HORSE RACING

There’s a competitive card of both National Hunt and Flat racing on offer at Roscommon this afternoon, with the Grade 3 feature Irish Stallion Farms EBF Kilbegnet Novice Chase heading to post at 3.55.

Joseph O’Brien’s talented juvenile hurdler turned chaser Landofhopeandglory will be amongst the more-fancied runners in the €37,500 two-mile contest, as he bids to bounce back from a fall at the second last fence at Galway on his most recent start.

Limerick-based trainer Charles Byrnes is triple-handed in the Roscommon feature, as he saddles fortunate Listowel winner Alto Esqua, JP McManus’ Rock On Fruity and recent Kilbeggan winner Rosie Alice.

Elsewhere on the card, Gavin Cromwell’s stable star Jer’s Girl makes her first start since Cheltenham in March on the Flat in the Budweiser Maiden at 2.50, although better known as a capable hurdler in recent times.

The two-time Grade 1 winner had a couple of starts on the Flat in 2015, but looks to be a far more assured performer nowadays over hurdles and could prove a tough nut to crack if translating her National Hunt form to the level in this 1m4f event.

Gordon Elliott will be hoping that Flawless Escape can get off the mark in the concluding Thanks For Supporting Roscommon Racecourse Flat Race at 5.30, having run well in a Lingstown point-to-point in March.

The winner on that occasion has subsequently sold for £160,000 and the third place finisher has changed hands for £140,000, showing the strength in-depth in the Irish point-to-point field.

The first race is due off at 1.45 and the going at Roscommon is described as heavy.