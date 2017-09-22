RUGBY

Munster and Glasgow will both be aiming to make it 4 wins out of 4 when they meet in a Pro 14 top of the table clash in Scotland this evening.

The Southern Province currently lead Conference A, but are just a point ahead of tonight’s hosts.

Rory Scannell will make his first start of the season at inside centre in the only change to the Munster team that beat the Ospreys last week.

Also this evening, Ulster welcome Bernard Jackman’s Dragons to Kingspan Stadium.

Isa Nacewa and Jamison Gibson Park are back in the Leinster team to face the Cheetahs in South Africa.

They both missed last week’s win over the Southern Kings due to visa issues.

Andrew Deegan will make his Connacht debut against Cardiff at the Sportsground tomorrow.

The Australia Under 20 out-half has been handed the number 10 shirt, 2 weeks after joining the squad.

Kieran Marmion, and Ultan Dillane return to a side that sees 9 changes from that which lost to the Dragons last week.

Former Ireland international Alan Quinlan believes Sean O’Brien was well within his rights to voice complaints about the Lions’ preparations for their summer tests with New Zealand.

The Ireland flanker claimed the Lions should have won the series 3-0 had it not been for the coaching methods on the tour.

Quinlan says O’Brien and the Irish players would demand only the best attention to detail having worked under Joe Schmidt.

The former Munster man thinks the Tullow Tank was right to raise concerns about the preparation http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/tank.mp3

HORSE RACING

Scotland’s most valuable flat race, the Ayr Gold Cup has been called off.

Tomorrows showpiece has fallen victim to water logging which has now seen all three days of the prestigious Western Meeting abandoned.

Jessica Harrington is aiming her exciting two-year-old Alpha Centauri at the Group 1 bet365 Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket on Friday, October 13.

Twice successful over six furlongs at Naas in May, including in Listed company, Alpha Centauri lost out by only a neck to Different League in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot. The daughter of Mastercraftsman finished only fifth in the Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh on her most recent start but Harrington feels conditions didn’t play to her strengths. She said: “Alpha Centauri got bogged down in the testing ground in the Moyglare. She was last off the bridle but couldn’t quicken up in the ground. The Fillies’ Mile is the plan once the ground is suitable. If it’s too testing we’ll probably put her away until next year and let her strengthen up over the winter.”