GAA

Former Kerry footballer Sean O’ Sullivan of Cromane has been named as the new manager of the IT Tralee Fresher Football team.

Laois native Fearghus Dunne and John Fitzgerald of St. Pats Blennerville will act as his selectors.

SOCCER

Burnley have signed former Manchester United goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard on a deal that runs until the end of the season.

The 33 year old Danish international was a free agent after leaving Preston North End during the summer.

Lindegaard has been brought in as Tom Heaton is expected to be sidelined for several months.

The Burnley captain has undergone surgery to correct the dislocated shoulder he suffered during the 1-nil win over Crystal Palace earlier this month.

GOLF

Ballybunion are taking on Grange in the Final of The AIG Junior Cup today.

David Brady has the latest from Carton House……………….

The PGA Tour golf season reaches its conclusion over the coming days – and there’s a huge jackpot of 7-point-4-million-pounds on offer.

Jordan Spieth is the favourite to win the 10-million-dollar FedEx Cup.

He leads the play-off standings going into the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

The entire 30-man field has a chance of claiming the huge prize – but that’s not the main focus for world number one Dustin Johnson…………….