GAA

On the Kerry minor’s return to the county as All Ireland champions, Kerry goalkeeper Devidias Uosis has spoken of his delight of winning his first All Ireland minor medal.

Born in Lithuania, he says he was welcomed into the Dingle club from when he arrived in Ireland at the age of 4……………….

For Diarmuid O’Connor of Na Gaeil it’s his second medal.

He says their win over Cork in the Munster semi final was extra special…………..

Tributes have been paid to sports broadcaster Jimmy Magee who has died at the age of 82.

Stephen Long has been looking back at some of his memorable moments………..

Dublin footballer Jack McCaffrey faces a race against time to be fit for next year’s All-Ireland football championship.

It’s been confirmed by the Dublin County Board that the wingback suffered a cruciate ligament injury in Sunday’s All-Ireland final win over Mayo.

He was replaced by Paul Flynn after just nine minutes.

Depending on the severity of the injury, McCaffrey could be out of action for as long as nine months.

GOLF

There’s plenty of local interest on the opening day of the AIG Cups and Shields finals at Carton House,

with Tralee and Ballybunion both involved.

David Brady has the latest………………..