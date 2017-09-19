GAELIC GAMES

Mayo boss Stephen Rochford says he’ll use the month of October to consider whether to stay with the team for the 2018 season.

The former All-Ireland club winning manager has recently changed jobs and also says he needs to factor in his two young children.

SOCCER

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu claims that Liverpool were demanding a 200-million Euro transfer fee for Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazilian midfielder handed in a transfer request as the Reds turned down three bids last month.

Bartomeu says their highest offer was 120-million Euro.

Germany World Cup winner Manuel Neuer won’t play again until the new year.

The Bayern Munich goalkeeper has had a foot operation – after a suffering a repeat hairline metatarsal fracture in training.

The club say their captain won’t be available again until January.

Heather Payne’s calf is Colin Bell’s main injury concern as the Republic of Ireland women begin their World Cup qualifying campaign.

The start their Group 3 challenge against Northern Ireland at Mourneview Park in Lurgan.

Kick off in that one is at 7.30.

Today’s other group game sees early leaders Norway take on Slovakia in Sarpbsborg from 5-to-5.

BOXING

The British Boxing Board of Control says it’s yet to receive an application from Rio Ferdinand for a licence to fight.

The former England football captain – who’s now 38 – has announced plans to become a professional boxer.

He’s being backed by a gambling company – and will be trained by former WBC super-middleweight champion Richie Woodhall.

Ferdinand is aiming to win a belt.