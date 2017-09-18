SOCCER

Philippe Coutinho says it is an ‘honour’ to still be at Liverpool after he failed to get his desired move to Barcelona.

The Brazilian playmaker admits he wanted to make the switch and that August was a ‘complicated month’ but he’s now focused on the rest of the season with the Reds.

Wayne Rooney’s admitted drink driving – and been banned from getting behind the wheel for two years.

The former England captain was pulled over in Cheshire earlier this month, after a night out while his pregnant wife and three sons were on holiday.

Magistrates also ordered him to do 100 hours of unpaid work.

West Brom have given England international Jake Livermore an extended break because of mental fatigue.

The midfielder tested positive for cocaine in 2015 but wasn’t banned because of circumstances associated with the death of his newborn son.

He was left out of Albion’s squad for their Premier League draw with West Ham on Saturday.

West Brom boss Tony Pulis says Livermore could face Arsenal a week today, but they won’t risk him “getting into a deeper and deeper hole”.

Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele is to undergo surgery on a hamstring injury which will keep him out for at least three months.

The big-money signing sustained the injury in the first half of Barca’s come-from-behind win at Getafe on Saturday – his La Liga debut.

A bookmaker’s apologised for offering odds on dead England international Ugo Ehiogu becoming the next Birmingham manager.

Paddy Power gave a price of 66-to-1 for him to replace Harry Redknapp, who was sacked by the Championship side on Saturday.

Ehiogu died at the age of just 44 when he had a cardiac arrest at Tottenham’s training ground in April.

The former Aston Villa and Middlesbrough defender was working as a coach with Spurs’ under-23s team.