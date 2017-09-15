SOCCER

The Gardai say the National Economic Crime Bureau are investigating allegations of match fixing at Bray Wanderers.

The fraud squad confirmation came on the back of reports that five games are now being probed.

The FAI launched an investigation into the 5-nil friendly loss to Waterford last week after a complaint was lodged to the association.

According to the Irish Sun, four other games are now being linked to the Garda investigation, including three League of Ireland ties.

Bray Wanderers return to action tonight by welcoming Limerick to the Carlisle Grounds.

That’s one of three Premier Division ties, with Drogheda United facing Bohs and Galway United host Derry City.

All those games kick off at 7.45.

In the First Division, league leaders Waterford travel to south-east rivals Wexford for an 8pm kick off.

With three games to play they hold a 5 point lead over Cobh Ramblers who are in action tomorrow.

Elsewhere Shelbourne face Athlone Town from 7.45.

UEFA have opened disciplinary proceedings against Arsenal and Cologne – following last night’s crowd trouble at the Emirates Stadium.

Kick-off was delayed by an hour – as thousands more fans of the German club turned up for the Europa League match than their ticket allocation.

Cologne’s four charges are more serious – for alleged crowd disturbances, setting off fireworks, throwing objects and acts of damage.

Arsenal, who won 3-1, are accused of blocking stairways in the away section.

Tonight in the Premier League Bournemouth play host to Brighton.

Kick off is at 8pm.

RUGBY

Leinster and Munster have named their teams for their respective Guinness PRO14 ties tomorrow.

Leinster have welcomed back a number of Irish internationals for their clash with Southern Kings, which is the first ever PRO14 game in South Africa.

Joey Carbery has recovered from injury to start at full-back, with Adam Byrne on the right wing and Dave Kearney taking the number 11 jersey.

Head coach Leo Cullen has also confirmed that Isa Nacewa and Jamison Gibson-Park will rejoin the squad on Sunday after obtaining the necessary visas.

The duo flew back to Dublin after they were initially denied entry to Johannesburg, but will now make the long trip back ahead of next week’s clash with the Cheetahs.

Meanwhile Munster head coach Rassie Erasmus has made just the one change for their clash with the Ospreys.

Tyler Bleyendaal returns to captain the side at fly-half.

Ahead of that game, it’s been reported in Australia that the province are keen to appoint South African David Wessels as their new head coach.

Wessels was most recently the head coach of Western Force and also served as assistant to Rassie Erasmus with the Stormers in his native country.

HORSE RACING

Barry Geraghty hopes to return to the saddle later this month. The 37-year-old Meathman has been plagued with injuries in recent years and has been sidelined since late August after suffering a hairline fracture of his shoulder blade.

The former Irish champion rider made a winning return on his first ride back after several months on the sidelines with victory aboard Le Richebourg at the Galway Festival before he enjoyed a big race win three days later aboard the Joseph O’Brien-trained Tigris River for his boss JP McManus in the Guinness Handicap Hurdle in early August.

He was also sidelined for three months last summer with a fractured right arm, and also missed the Cheltenham Festival this year due to fractured ribs and a collapsed lung suffered in a fall at Kempton.