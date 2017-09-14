SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland have dropped 5 places to 34th in the latest FIFA World Rankings.

The fall is a result of this month’s disappointing World Cup qualifiers, as they picked up one point against Georgia and Serbia.

Qualification rivals Wales are up 5 places to 13th, while Northern Ireland have climbed 3 spots to their highest ever position of 20th.

England are 15th while Scotland are up 15 places to 43rd in the world.

Germany have replaced Brazil at the top of the rankings.

Arsenal and Everton are in action tonight for the first round of group games in the Europa League.

Arsenal’s first venture in the competition for 17 years sees them take on German side Cologne at the Emirates from 8.05.

If Gunners striker Olivier Giroud features, he has an opportunity to reach 100 goals for the side.

Elsewhere Everton have made the trip to Italy to face Atalanta from 6pm.

CYCLING

For the first time ever, one of cycling’s three grand tours will start outside of Europe next year.

The 2018 Giro d’Italia will open in Israel with a three-day route.

The other big road events are the Tour de France and the Vuelta a Espana.

Britain’s Chris Froome is the reigning champion in both of those – but he’s never won the Giro.

GOLF

Padraig Harrington and Paul Dunne both get their first rounds underway at the KLM Open today.

Harrington tees off at 12.15, and Dunne is away 20 minutes later.

Harrington hopes the forecast doesn’t play havoc with his challenge……………..

Later today the action also begins at the BMW Championship on the PGA Tour, with Rory McIlroy among the entrants.