SOCCER

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is still not sure if his side will be capable of winning trophies this season.

They start their Champions League group stage campaign away at Dutch side Feyenoord.

Guardiola has confidence in his players – but knows many of them don’t have much experience on European club football’s biggest stage…..

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says it’s vital they get their Champions League group stage campaign off to a winning start tonight.

They host Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.

Spurs’ group also contains European Cup holders Real Madrid and Apoel Nicosia.

Only two can go through to the knockout stage – and Pochettino’s aware they can’t be dropping points at home………

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says it won’t be hard to lift his side for tonight’s Champions League group stage opener against Sevilla.

They go into the game on the back of a 5-nil thrashing at Manchester City in the Premier League.

Klopp won’t let the opportunity of playing in Europe’s top club competition pass them by……….

MOTORSPORT

Valtteri Bottas has signed a one-year contract extension with Mercedes to stay as Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate.

He joined on a season-long deal from Williams after the shock retirement of world champion Nico Rosberg at the end of last season.

The Finn’s currently third in the drivers’ standings, with two race wins to his name.

Hamilton’s top, with Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel second.