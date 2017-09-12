SOCCER

Manchester United return to the Champions League after a season out of it tonight.

They start the group stage against Swiss side FC Basel at Old Trafford.

United qualified for Europe’s elite club competition by winning the second-tier Europa League last campaign.

Manager Jose Mourinho says they’ve returned to where they belong http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/jose-2.mp3

It should be a straightforward start to Chelsea’s Champions League campaign tonight.

The Premier League winners host Qarabag of Azerbaijan in their opening group game.

They’re returning to European action after a season without it.

Boss Antonio Conte is excited to get going http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/conte-4.mp3

Celtic go up against the most expensive player in the world tonight.

They start their Champions League group campaign with a home match against Paris Saint-Germain – who broke the world record to buy Neymar from Barcelona over the summer.

One of Europe’s top young talents, Kylian Mbappe, also recently joined the French side.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers says they won’t be overawed http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/brendan-3.mp3

Kick-off in all games is at 7.45.

Top of the table Cardiff look to continue their unbeaten start to the Championship season tonight.

Neil Warnock’s side are at Preston.

Second placed Leeds are also yet to lose, and they host Birmingham.

Of the teams currently in the play-off spots who are in action, Wolves take on Bristol City, Sheffield United head to bottom side Bolton and Middlesbrough go to Aston Villa.

At the wrong end of the league, winless Brentford have a trip to Sheffield Wednesday, while fellow strugglers Burton are away at Norwich.

Sunderland face Nottingham Forest, and QPR play Millwall.

Bolton’s game is at 8, with the rest at 7.45.



A League Cup third round trip to Wembley’s on offer for one of two Championship clubs tonight.

Barnsley host Derby at 7.45 for the right to face Tottenham away from home next week.

GAELIC GAMES

Jack Canning is one of six Galway players named in the inaugural Electric Ireland G-A-A Minor Star Hurling Team of the Year.

He scored two goals as the Tribesmen beat Cork by 2-17 to 2-15 to lift the Irish Press Cup at Croke Park earlier this month.

Five Cork players are also included.

RUGBY

The Pro 14 chief executive says it is a matter of “when, not if” an American team joins the tournament.

The new South African sides have yet to win a game, but Martin Anayi wants further expansion.

He says he has had plenty of interest from the United States.

Leinster are preparing to travel to South Africa for their first fixtures against the Cheetahs and the Southern Kings.