SOCCER

Crystal Palace have sacked manager Frank de Boer after just four Premier League games.

Yesterday’s 1-nil defeat to Burnley saw Palace become the first top flight team in 93 years to lose their first 4 games of the season, without scoring a goal.

The Selhurst Park club have now removed the Dutchman just 77 days after his appointment.

Former England manager Roy Hodgson is being tipped to takeover, with claims he will be installed on a 2 year contract within the next 24 hours.

Huddersfield are at West Ham tonight, looking to continue their great start to life in the Premier League.

David Wagner’s side have seven points from their three matches and are yet to concede a goal.

No newly promoted team’s started a season with four successive Premier League clean sheets.

Wagner says his players won’t be getting ahead of themselves http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/wags.mp3

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic says he’s not surprised at how well Huddersfield have started life in the Premier League.

Bilic says teams new to the top flight often have lots of momentum http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/bilic-1.mp3

The game is at 8.

GREYHOUNDS

The BoyleSports Irish Derby has been thrown wide open with the news that Clares Rocket sustained a wrist injury in Saturday’s quarter–final of the classic.

He will not now be taking his place in next Saturday’s second semi-final.