RUGBY

Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus makes just one change to the side that defeated Benetton Rugby for tomorrow evening’s Guinness PRO14 clash with Cheetahs at Thomond Park – ko 5.15pm.

That change sees Ian Keatley come in for Tyler Bleyendaal at out half with second row Billy Holland taking charge as captain this weekend. Following strong showings in round one, the Greencore Munster Academy duo of loosehead Liam O’Connor and blindside Sean O’Connor retain their starting positions.

In naming a strong bench, Erasmus includes no less than five returning internationals with Niall Scannell, Dave Kilcoyne, John Ryan, Rory Scannell and Simon Zebo all likely to see their first action of the new season.

Fullback Andrew Conway will make his 100th Guinness PRO14 appearance, as will Kilcoyne should he appear off the bench.

Munster: Andrew Conway, Darren Sweetnam, Chris Farrell, Jaco Taute, Alex Wootton; Ian Keatley, Duncan Williams; Liam O’Connor, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland – capt.; Sean O’Connor, Tommy O’Donnell, Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Dave Kilcoyne, John Ryan, Fineen Wycherley, Robin Copeland, James Hart, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo.

Tiernan O’Halloran will make his return from knee surgery in Connacht’s game against the Southern Kings in Galway.

O’Halloran will wear the number 15 shirt as one of three changes to the side that lost to Glasgow last week.

Tom Farrell comes in at inside centre, while Sean O’Brien is named in the back row.

There are four changes to the Ulster team to play Treviso in Italy.

Recently capped Irish Internationals Jacob Stockdale and Kieran Treadwell are among those brought in.

HORSE RACING

Order Of St George, winner of the race in 2015 and runner-up last year, heads a field of ten for the Group 1 Comer Group International Irish St Leger on the second day of Longines Irish Champions Weekend at the Curragh on Sunday.

He put up the best staying performance in Ireland in the past 20 years when winning by 11 lengths in the hands of Joseph O’Brien two years ago and will be ridden by Ryan Moore who was on board when the star stayer suffered a shock defeat 12 months ago. Moore is bidding to win the Comer Group International Irish St Leger for the first time while Aidan O’Brien is chasing his fourth victory in the final Irish Classic of the season.

Order Of St George won the Group 3 Comer Group Irish St Leger Trial Stakes over this course and distance last month. Dartmouth, trained by Sir Michael Stoute for Queen Elizabeth II, lost out narrowly in the Group 2 Lonsdale Cup Stakes at York late last month but was a winner over this distance at the same venue in May. Wicklow Brave beat Order Of St George to win the Comer Group International Irish St Leger and will again represent Willie Mullins.

Aidan O’Brien has a strong hand in the ten-runner Moyglare Stud Stakes, the first of three Group 1 races at the Curragh on Sunday. He will be represented by Clemmie (a sister to Churchill) and three of the first four in last month’s Group 2 Debutante Stakes, the winner Magical (a sister to Rhododendron), runner-up Happily (a sister to Gleneagles) and September (out of Peeping Fawn). The champion trainer also runs his recent Flame Of Tara Stakes runner-up Ballet Shoes. Adding to the intrigue is the Eddie Lynam-trained Muirin which scored an eye-catching success in a maiden race here last month and Jessica Harrington’s Alpha Centauri, the winner of her first two races and a close second in the Group 3 Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot. Dermot Weld is represented by his exciting Leopardstown maiden winner, Chiara Luna.

Beckford, for the O’Regans of Listowel, runner-up in the Group 1 Keeneland Phoenix Stakes is the highest-rated contender in the Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes for which eight horses have been declared. Those taking on Gordon Elliott’s charge include the Aidan O’Brien-trained Gustav Klimt which overcame trouble in running when landing the Group 2 Superlative Stakes at Newmarket in July. Verbal Dexterity, runner-up to Beckford in the Group 2 GAIN Railway Stakes, is an interesting runner as he steps back up to seven furlongs for Jim Bolger. Brother Bear from Jessica Harrington’s yard is trying seven furlongs for the first time and it is worth remembering that he beat subsequent Group 1 winner Sioux Nation on two occasions earlier in the year.

The Group 2 Moyglare “Jewels” Blandford Stakes has attracted nine runners including dual Group 1 winner Seventh Heaven, the William Haggas-trained Sea Of Grace and Dermot Weld’s Shamreen, winner of the race last year, while the Derrinstown Stud Flying Five, a Group 2 for the third time, has 12 contenders, notably Caravaggio, winner of the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, last year’s winner Ardhoomey, trained by Ger Lyons and Gorane which gave Henry de Bromhead a first Stakes success when winning at Tipperary last time out.

The Tattersalls Ireland Super Auction Sale Stakes boasts the largest field of Longines Irish Champions Weekend with 30 two-year-olds and three reserves declared, 16 of them representing British-based trainers. The British challenge for the €150,000 Irish Stallion Farms EBF ‘Bold Lad’ Sprint Handicap is another with a strong look to it. Of the 24 runners, there are eight cross-channel contenders while the Irish Stallion Farms EBF ‘Northfields’ Handicap sees 18 going to post, including last year’s winner Maudlin Magdalen, trained by Donal Kinsella.