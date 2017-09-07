GAA

Kerry U21 Hurling manager Ian Brick is pleased with the scoring spread ahead of Saturday’s Bord Gáis Energy All-Ireland ”B” Final with Wicklow.

To date The Kingdom have scored 1.23 against Meath and 0.25 v Donegal.

Ian Brick says he is happy that they are not over dependent on one individual for the scores…………

The Kerry Team to play Wicklow will be named tomorrow morning in our 8.30 bulletin.

Limerick look to win their second Bord Gáis Energy All-Ireland under-21 ”A” Hurling Championship in three years this Saturday.

They take on a Kilkenny team hoping to bridge a 9-year gap for success at the grade.

Kilkenny boss Eddie Brennan says Limerick’s recent appearances in All-Ireland minor and under-21 finals gives them an advantage…….

Meanwhile, Limerick manager Pat Donnelly says going on past results he would give his side a fair chance of winning………….

Niall Carew has stepped down as the Sligo Senior Football manager.

The Kildare native was given the go ahead to take charge of Yeats County for a 4th season last month, but has resigned due to the commitments of a new job.

Meanwhile, the newly crowned All Ireland Hurling champions will play their 1988 Galway counterparts in a challenge match in Athenry this evening.

The game is in aid of the Tony Keady Fund.

SOCCER

Two Athlone Town players have been banned from football for 12 months.

Lativan goalkeeper Igors Labuts and Romanian defender Dragos Sfrijan have been found guilty of breaching F-A-I rules.

They include the manipulation of matches, gambling, and bringing the game into disrepute.

A match fixing investigation was launched after irregular betting patterns were noticed for Athlone’s 3-1 defeat to Longford Town on the 29th of April.

Arsene Wenger has refuted claims that Thomas Lemar refused to sign for him.

Arsenal have been heavily criticised for the failed deadline day bid for the Monaco winger.

The Gunners are said to have pulled out a deal to sell Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City, after Lemar turned down the move.

Wenger has dismissed reports he was snubbed…………

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

The race to Superbowl 52 begins tonight.

The New England Patriots kick off the new season with a home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

HORSE RACING

It’s a huge weekend of racing at Leopardstown and The Curragh as both tracks host Longines Irish Champions weekend and Declan McDonagh is looking forward to riding Gordon Elliott’s Beckford in Sunday’s Group 1 Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes at the Curragh.

Dave Keena spoke to McDonagh about his chances of winning Sunday’s contest for a trainer who is more renowned for his success with national hunt horses…………..

TENNIS

It is women’s semi-final day in New York and there is and all-American line-up for the first time since 1981.

Two-time champion Venus Williams will play Sloane Stephens.

That will be followed by the meeting of Madison Keys and CoCo Vandeweghe.

Westmeath’s Simon Carr can reach his first junior Grand Slam quarter-final this evening.

The son of former Dublin football boss Tommy Carr plays Russian Timofey Skatof in the last-16 of the boy’s