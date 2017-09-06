GAA

Dr Crokes are injury free ahead of Sunday’s Senior Club Championship final with Kenmare Shamrocks.

Jordan Kiely is the only player at present set to miss the encounter with a long term knee injury.

The sides meet at 2.30pm at The Fitzgerald Stadium.

Kilgarvan will be minus 2 players for Saturday’s Intermediate Hurling Championship Final against St Brendan’s .

John Mark Foley has an ankle ligament injury while Keith Harrington has been sidelined for the past few months with a long term injury.

Meanwhile, St Brendan’s will be at full strength.

The sides meet at 5pm on Saturday in Lewis Road , Killarney.

Seamus Mulvihill has been appointed to referee the 2017 All Ireland senior ladies football final which will feature Dublin against Mayo.

The final will take place in Croke Park on September 24th.

The Finuge / St Senans man has previously refereed the Division 2 National football league final and the All Ireland minor final this year.

Meanwhile, the September Meeting of the Kerry Ladies County Board will be held in Dr. Crokes Clubhouse , KIllarney at 8.30 tonight

SOCCER

Martin O’Neill insists the Republic of Ireland can still qualify for the World Cup.

The Boys in Green have dropped to third place in Group D following last night’s 1-nil defeat to Serbia at the Aviva Stadium.

It looks like Ireland now need to win their final two Pool games to have a chance of a play off place.

Former midfielder Kevin Kilbane has been discussing the options O’ Neill has up front…………..

FIFA have confirmed the seedings for the World Cup qualification play offs will be based on World Rankings.

The Republic of Ireland are hoping to be among the eight best group runners up, who will go into the hat for the draw on Tuesday the 17th of October.

Ireland are currently 29th in the World Rankings so would be unseeded for the play offs.

It means they could be drawn against the likes of Portugal, Italy, Sweden or Iceland.

TENNIS

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will meet in the U-S Open semi finals if they both win in New York tonight.

Federer takes on Juan Martín del Potro in a repeat of the 2009 final.

Nadal meets Russian teenager Andrey Rublev, the youngest player to reach the last-eight at Flushing Meadows in 16 years.

There are also two women’s quarter-finals down for decision today.

Top seed Karolina Pliskova goes up against Coco Vandeweghe while 15th seed Madison Keys plays Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi.