SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland know victory against Serbia in Dublin tonight would give their chances of qualifying for next year’s World Cup a huge boost.

Martin O’Neill’s side are second in Group D – two points behind their opponents – who sit top of the table.

Kick off is at 7.45.

Ireland could drop down to third if they lose and results go against them.

Also at 7.45 tonight Austria entertain Georgia and Wales are away to Moldova.

The Welsh lie third in Group D, just two points behind Ireland.

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has signed a new 2 year contract.

The Argentine was first appointed in 2011 and is the longest serving manager in La Liga.

Simeone had been linked with a move to Arsenal and Inter Milan, but will now remain at Atletico until 2020.

HORSE RACING

One of the most unique occasions in Irish sport takes place today as Laytown’s race meeting on the beach returns, with the first race going to post at 5.05.

The County Meath seaside event is extremely popular with racegoers from Ireland and beyond, with British trainer Jamie Osborne saddling seven runners in the six races on the beach for owners ‘Melbourne 10 Racing’.

Dublin trainer Adrian McGuinness is no stranger to success by the sea and saddles Guanabara Bay and Pillar in the opening six furlong At The Races Handicap, with Antrim-based handler Adrian McAllister holding strong claims with Bien Chase also.

Ballingarry, Co Limerick trainer Richard O’Brien has enjoyed a tremendous season with his relatively small team of horses and will be hoping his Tom Dooley can keep the momentum going in the Scotch Hall Shopping Centre Claiming Race, while Armagh-based Georgios Pakidis will send out Our Max, bidding for a third Laytown win.

The concluding Hibernia Steel Race for amateur riders is a competitive affair with champion jockey in this sphere Jamie Codd partnering one of the fancied runners Zanjabeel, who refused to race last time at Bellewstown. Skerries trainer Karl Thornton will be hoping Possible Future can send his team home happy from their evening on the beach.

Unsurprisingly, the going at Laytown is sand as standard.

The favourite Harry Angel is bang on course for Saturday’s 32Red Sprint Cup at Haydock Park.

However, connections admit some concern as to how much rain will hit the track in the next few days.

Harry Angel shot to the headlines when breaking the track record at Haydock in May and then won the July Cup at Newmarket. He sets the standard on saturday.