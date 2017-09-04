SOCCER

Jeff Hendrick has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland’s crucial World Cup qualifier against Serbia at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow.

The Burnley midfielder is still struggling with the thigh injury which forced him out of Saturday’s 1 all draw with Georgia in Tbilisi.

Hendrick did some work with the medical team yesterday, but manager Martin O’Neill says he is still feeling the injury and will miss out.

Seamus Coleman linked up with squad in Abbotstown today.

The Irish captain is playing a supporting role, as he continues to recover from the double leg fracture suffered during Ireland’s draw with Wales in March.

Coleman started light training with Everton last month, but a full recovery is not expected until the end of the year.

Northern Ireland can guarantee a second place finish in their World Cup qualifying group later.

Michael O’Neill’s side need just a draw against the Czech Republic – with the best eight of nine runners-up making the play-offs.

He tells Sky Sports News – they’ll be staying focused http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/michaeloneill.mp3

England have a big match in World Cup qualifying later.

The Group F leaders are up against second-placed Slovakia at Wembley.

Manager Gareth Southgate says they’ve got to make the most of the chance to move five points clear – with two games to go http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/pizzaman.mp3

Scotland face another must-win World Cup qualifier tonight.

They host Malta at Hampden – knowing victory could put them within a point of second place in Group F.

That’ll depend on how Slovakia do against England.

But manager Gordon Strachan says they’ll not get distracted thinking about other results http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/gordon.mp3

All games are at 7.45.

GAELIC GAMES

The newly crowned All Ireland Senior Hurling Champions will receive at hero’s welcome in Galway tonight.

The Tribesmen are bringing the Liam McCarthy Cup home for the first time in 29 years, following yesterday’s 26 points to 2-17 victory over Waterford at Croke Park.

A large crowd is expected at Pearse Stadium for the homecoming celebrations.

The Irish Press Cup will be on show too/

Galway also won the All Ireland Minor Final yesterday, beating Cork by 2-17 to 2-15.

Fans will be able to take their places from 5 pm, although the team are not expected before 7 pm.

The City Quays will be the venue for Waterford’s Homecoming Ceremony.

TENNIS

Top Seeds Rafael Nadal and Karolina Pliskova will be aiming to secure their place in the quarter finals of the U-S Open in New York today.

The World Number One meets America’s Jennifer Brady in the fourth round of the Women’s Singles.

Nadal play Alexander Dolgopolov of the Ukraine.

HORSE RACING

Roscommon’s most valuable race this evening is the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Handicap (6.15) which is worth €25,000 in prize-money.

Joseph O’Brien has enjoyed a superb summer and he will be hoping that his three-year-old filly Detailed can continue her hot streak. She has won two of her last three starts at the Curragh and Ballinrobe and looks sure to start favourite in the hands of Joseph’s young brother Donnacha.

There is €15,000 up for grabs in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Handicap Hurdle (7.15) and the Harry Rogers-trained Benkei is sure to be popular with punters under Barry Cash having finished third on his most recent start at Galway.