GAELIC GAMES

The build up to the 2017 All Ireland Senior Hurling Final continues with Galway and Waterford set to finalise their teams today.

Tadhg de Burca is expected to replace the suspended Conor Gleeson in the Waterford starting 15.

Johnny Glynn could come in for the Tribesmen, having made a big impact when introduced during the semi final win over Tipperary.

HORSE RACING

2016 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Coneygree is set to run in the Guinness Kerry National.

Trainer Mark Bradstock’s charge is on course for the event at Listowel on September 13th.

Bradstock told Luke Harvey from Attheraces that Coneygree is in great form http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/icing.mp3

There’s a treat in store for National Hunt fans towards the north of Ireland tonight as Down Royal plays host to a competitive card of jumping action.

Rashaan will likely be popular with punters in the feature Kerry Foods Hurdle, due off at 6.40, having won on both of his previous starts at the northern venue, including a Grade 2 victory in November when getting the better of star mare Apple’s Jade.

Willie Mullins takes aim at Colin Kidd’s star with Tipperary winner (two starts ago) Cap D’Aubois, ridden by Ruby Walsh in the colours of Rich and Susannah Ricci.

The champion jockey could be visiting the winner’s enclosure in the opening Molson Coors N.I. 3-Y-O Maiden Hurdle, riding his father Ted’s Minnie Dahill, who’s debut run in this sphere wasn’t totally devoid of promise at Ballinrobe.

The pair will face off against Joseph O’Brien and Davy Russell, who are represented by Thomas O’Malley, runner-up in the same race as the Walsh’s contender in County Mayo 18 days ago.

Crossgar, County Down trainer Colin McBratney will be hoping that previous course and distance winner The Jazz Singer can hit the right notes and return to his best in the Hovis Handicap Hurdle at 7.10, with Noel Meade’s Bronco Bill one with decent form in contention for the two-mile and six-furlongs contest.

The first race goes to post at 4.35 and the going at Down Royal is yielding.

RUGBY

There are two debutants in the Leinster team to play the Dragons in Wales tomorrow in the Pro14.

Australia lock Scott Fardy and 20 year old winger Jordan Larmour will line out for the Province for the first time.

Rob Kearney, Devin Toner and Josh van der Flier also start.

Bundee Aki and Kerry’s Ultan Dillane are back in the Connacht team for thier game against Glasgow in Galway.

John Muldoon, Kieran Marmian and new signing Jarrad Butler also start in a strong looking side.

SOCCER

England will hope for a routine victory over Malta in World Cup qualifying tonight.

Gareth Southgate’s side top Group F.

Scotland – who are six points behind – look to keep their chances of making it to Russia next summer alive when they kick-off in Lithuania.

Northern Ireland are in good shape in Group C – and aim to avoid an upset away to San Marino.

TENNIS

Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza continues her U-S Open campaign in New York this evening.

The Women’s singles third seed plays Magdalena Rybarikova for a place in the last 16.

Petra Kvitova, Venus Williams and Marin Cilic are among the other top seeds in action today.

MOTORSPORT

Britain’s Lewis Hamilton has continued the good form from his win in Belgium by going fastest in first practice ahead of the F1 Italian Grand Prix.

He was ahead of his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas at Monza.

Hamilton’s seven points behind world championship leader Sebastian Vettel -who was third for Ferrari.

Seven-time MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi has had an operation to pin the bones he broke during a training accident in Italy.

The motorcycle racer suffered a double leg fracture during a crash.

It’s not known how long he’ll be out for.

Rossi’s currently 26 points behind Andrea Dovizioso in the overall standings.