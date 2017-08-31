SOCCER

Liverpool have confirmed the signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal on transfer deadline day.

The Reds have paid 35 million pounds for the 24 year old England midfielder, who turned down a move to Chelsea earlier in the week.

Tottenham have completed the signing of Serge Aurier from Paris Saint Germain.

The Ivory Coast defender has put pen to paper on a deal which will run until 2022.

Tottenham look set to beat Chelsea to the signing of Fernando Llorente from Swansea.

The Welsh club are said to have agreed a deal with Spurs for the Spanish striker.

Manchester City are said to have sent a delegation to Chile in the hope of signing Alexis Sanchez if they can convince Arsenal to sell.

Sanchez is due to play in a World Cup qualifier against Paraguay in Santiago tonight.

The match will kick off half an hour after the Premier League window shuts at 11 o’clock.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill won’t get in the way of Jonny Evans trying to sort out a move before tonight’s transfer deadline – if something happens.

Manchester City, Leicester and Arsenal are all linked with the West Brom defender.

He’s preparing for tomorrow’s World Cup qualifier away to San Marino.

O’Neill says, speculation’s not affecting Evans…………….

The Republic of Ireland fly out to Tbilisi today, as the countdown continues to the crucial World Cup qualifier against Georgia.

It is hoped that Jonathan Walters will return to full-training after easing his way back from an ankle injury.

The medical team will also assess John O’Shea’s calf problem.

Ireland needed a second half Seamus Coleman goal to beat Georgia when the sides met in Dublin last year.

Goalkeeper Darren Randolph says a similar result is required this weekend. ………….

GAA

Former Tipperary captain Tommy Dunne feels Galway will need to work to break down Waterford’s defence in this Sunday’s All-Ireland Hurling Final.

The Deise have their sweeper Tadhg de Burca back for the decider, after he sat out the semi-final win over Cork due to suspension.

Dunne says Leinster and League winners Galway will meet a disciplined defensive unit…………

RUGBY

Fly half Tyler Bleyendaal will captain Munster for their opening game of the Pro 14 season against Benetton Treviso in Cork tomorrow.

Former Ulster and Grenoble centre Chris Farrell will make his competitive debut for the Province in the number 13 shirt.

There are first starts for Academy players Liam O’Connor and Sean O’Connor, in the pack.

The Irish Times’ Gerry Thornley feels that new head-coach Kieran Keane is a good fit for Connacht.

The Westerners kick-off their Guinness PRO-14 campaign against Glasgow on Saturday.

It was a disappointing season for Connacht last-term, the defending champions finished eighth.

Thornley says the early signs from the new regime are positive. ………….

TENNIS

Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal both aim to reach the last-16 of the US Open tennis later.

World number-one Nadal goes up against Japan’s Taro Daniel while 19-time Slam winner Federer faces Mikhail Youzhny in the second-round.

Federer, who has 5 US Open titles, is hoping for a big improvement after struggling against Frances Tiafoe earlier this week……..

French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko and Wimbledon finalist Venus Williams are among the women’s seeds in action.

CRICKET

Barry McCarthy and Craig Young are both set to miss Ireland’s One-Day International against the West Indies at Stormont next month.

McCarthy has a broken thumb while Young has been ruled out with an elbow problem.

Paul Stirling and Niall O’Brien both return from injury while head-coach John Bracewell has also recalled spin bowler George Dockrell.

HORSE RACING

Big Orange, the winner of the 2017 Gold Cup at Royal Ascot will be one of the equine stars in action at the Longines Irish Champions Weekend.

The Michael Bell trained gelding defeated Order of St George by a short head at the end of a two and a half mile thriller at Ascot but the pair are set to renew rivalry in the Group 1 Comer Group International Irish St.Leger at the Currag on Sunday week and his trainer is looking forward to the rematch………….