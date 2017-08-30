GAA

Galway and Waterford are the last 2 standing in the race for the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

The sides meet at 3:30pm on Sunday next in Croke Park.

Waterford are looking to win the title for the first time since 1959 while Galway’s last success was in 1988.

Galway manager Micheál Donoghue has told Galway Bay FM that they are at full strength for Sunday……

SOCCER

Jonathan Walters appears to be winning his battle to be fit for the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Georgia in Tbilisi.

The Burnley striker has been suffering with an ankle injury, but has joined his squad mates at training at Abbotstown today.

He took to the field for the warm up with the intention of training fully, but the injury is being carefully managed.

Aiden McGeady has linked up with the squad after his partner gave birth, but John O’Shea is sitting out training today due to a tight calf.

Ireland will face Serbia in a potential top of the table clash at the Aviva Stadium next week, but Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark says it is important to focus on the game at hand………….

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is said to have turned down a move to Premier League Champions Chelsea, because he wants to play for Liverpool.

The Blues were thought to have agreed a fee of 40 million pounds with Arsenal for the England international.

Oxlade-Chamberlain wants to play in central midfield, and is said to be concerned that Antonio Conte sees him as a wing back.

With less than 40 hours to go until the transfer window closes, Chelsea are also said to be locked in negotiations over Ross Barkley and Danny Drinkwater.

Drinkwater has handed in a transfer request in the hope of convincing Leicester to let him leave.

RUGBY

World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont says Ireland did an exceptional job at hosting the 2017 Women’s World Cup.

The sport’s global chief has described the tournament as a ‘ground breaking’ event which has ‘raised the bar.’

It is hoped it will help the Irish bid for the Men’s World Cup in 2023.

The inquest into the host nation’s poor performance continues though.

Defeats to France, Australia and Wales saw Ireland finish 8th in the 12 team tournament.

Former Irish Women’s coach Philip Doyle says the I-R-F-U have questions to answer………..