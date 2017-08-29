SOCCER

Manchester City are said to have offered Raheem Sterling in their latest attempt to sign Arsenal’s Alexis Sánchez.

The Chilean striker has entered the final year of his contract, but Gunners boss Arsène Wenger insists he will not be sold.

Sterling, who joined City from Liverpool for 49 million pounds in 2015, is being offered as part exchange, in hope of breaking the deadlock.

Liverpool have confirmed they have agreed to sign Naby Keita from Leipzig next year.

The 22 year old Guinean midfielder will remain at the German club until the end of the season.

He helped Salzburg to a second place finish in the Bundesliga last term, scoring 8 goals in 31 appearances.

Stoke have completed the signing of Kevin Wimmer from Tottenham for 18-million pounds.

The Austrian international defender has agreed a five-year contract.

TENNIS

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal both enter the fray at the U-S Open today.

Top Seed Nadal faces Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic on the Arthur Ashe Court.

Federer plays the American, Frances Tiafoe.

With Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray out injured, Federer sees it as a great chance to win his first title at Flushing Meadows in nine years federer

Women’s top seed Karolina Pliskova also begins her campaign today.

She plays Magda Linette of Poland.

Sixth Seed Angelique Kerber faces Japan’s Naomi Osaka.



BOXING

Ireland’s last man standing at the World Elite Championships is back in the ring today.

Joe Ward faces Mikhail Daugaliavets of Belarus in his light heavyweight quarter final.

Ward is Ireland’s last remaining representative in Hamburg following defeats yesterday for both Dean Gardiner and Brendan Irvine.