SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland squad gather in Dublin today ahead of the resumption of their World Cup qualification campaign.

Martin O’Neill’s men play Georgia in Tbilisi on Saturday, and face a home tie against Serbia next week.

Jonathan Walters, Jeff Hendrick, James McCarthy and Keiren Westwood are injury doubts, but no one has been ruled out yet.

The squad are due to train in Abbotstown this afternoon.

Liverpool are said to have made a club record transfer bid for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar.

Reports in France claim the Reds have offered 66 million pounds for the 21 year old French International.

That figure smashes the record 37 million pounds spent on signing Mohamed Salah from Roma last summer.

Aberdeen winger Gary Mackay-Steven has been treated for hypothermia – after being rescued from a river in Glasgow.

The once-capped Scotland international was on the bench for his club’s 4-3 Premiership win over Partick Thistle on Saturday.

Just after half-past-two yesterday morning, emergency services were called, with reports of a man in the River Kelvin.

There’s been no comment from Aberdeen or Mackay-Steven.

HORSE RACING

Churchill’s next run could be in the Qipco Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on September 9 according to trainer Aidan O’Brien.

The dual 2000 Guineas winner, who swerved the Sussex Stakes following a change in going after a deluge of rain at Goodwood recently, performed with credit since tackling ten furlongs for the first time when chasing home Ulysses in the Juddmonte International at York last Wednesday.

O’Brien said: “Churchill seems to be in good form. We have our eye on the Irish Champion Stakes, but it’s a possible rather than being written in stone.”

He added: “We haven’t really decided what we’ll do with him next –that’ll be over the next five or six days – but we were happy with his run and it was his first try over a mile and a quarter. We’d have preferred if the rain hadn’t arrived but he ran a good race.”

RUGBY

Tributes are being paid to former Irish Rugby captain Willie Duggan, who has passed away at the age of 67.

The highly regarded number 8 won 41 Irish caps and toured New Zealand with the British and Irish Lions in 1977.