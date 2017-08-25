SOCCER

Jonathan Walters has been ruled out of Burnley’s Premier League match against Tottenham at Wembley on Sunday.

The Republic of Ireland striker suffered an ankle injury during the Clarets’ League Cup win over Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old could now miss the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Martin O’Neil’s squad are due to assemble in Dublin next week.

They will play Georgia in Tbilisi on the 2nd of September and Serbia at home three days later.

The draw for the group stage of the Europa League has taken place at UEFA headquarters in Switzerland.

Arsenal have been placed in Pool H, alongside Belarusian club Bate Borisov, Cologne and Red Star Belgrade.

It has been 17 years since the Gunners last played in Europe’s second competition.

Everton are in Group E with Lyon, Atalanta and Apollon Limassol.

There are six second round ties in the F-A-I Cup this evening.

Holders Cork City entertain Athlone Town.

St. Patrick’s Athletic face Galway United.

Cobh Wanderers take on Drogheda United.

Bluebell United meet Cabinteely

Bangor Celtic play Longford Town.

There’s a Dublin derby at Tolka Park where Shelbourne take on Shamrock Rovers.

MOTORSPORT

Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen has gone quickest in the first practice session for Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix.

The Finn piped McLaren’s Lewis Hamilton to the top of the time sheets by just 5 hundredths of a second.