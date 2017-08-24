GAA

Match details have been confirmed for Kerry’s Bord Gais Energy All Ireland Under-21 ”B” hurling final.

The Kingdom will take on Wicklow at 1pm in Semple Stadium on Saturday September 9th.

The game will serve as the curtain-raiser to Limerick and Kilkenny at 3pm.

The GAA Museum at Croke Park has announced the induction of four more players into the Hall of Fame for 2017 covering the period 1980 to 1984.

Kerry’s Jack O’Shea and Offaly’s Matt Connor and Pádraig Horan along with Kilkenny’s Frank Cummins were honoured at a special ceremony at the GAA Museum at Croke Park today.

Ronan McCarthy has been appointed as the new Cork Senior Football Manager.

The Douglas native served as a selector under Conor Counihan and Brian Cuthbert, and led Carbery Rangers to their first Cork Senior Football title last October.

He has been handed a three year term.

SOCCER

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says Alexis Sanchez will finally be available for their Premier League match at Liverpool this weekend.

The forward’s not played yet this season due to injury – and speculation’s grown he wants a move away.

Wenger’s insisted he’ll stay, at least until his contract ends next summer……………

TENNIS

Milos Raonic is the latest big-name player who won’t be in tomorrow’s US Open draw.

The Canadian world number 11 will miss the final grand slam of the year after having wrist surgery.

Novak Djokovic, Stan Wawrinka and Kei Nishikori are also skipping Flushing Meadows due to injury.

Andy Murray’s back after a hip problem which affected him at Wimbledon.