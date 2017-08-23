SOCCER

Liverpool take a 2-1 lead into the second leg of their Champions League qualifier against Hoffenheim tonight.

If they get past the German side at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp’s side will be into the group stage.

Illness and injury means Barcelona transfer target Philippe Coutinho again won’t be involved.

Klopp says he’s never answered questions about the Brazilian’s possible exit, and isn’t starting now……..

A successful night at Anfield would put the club back at Europe’s top table for the first time in three years.

Defender Joel Matip says their desperate to finish off what they achieved last term………..

Kick off at Anfield is 7.45.

The second round of the English Football League Cup continues tonight, with six top flight teams in action.

League Two club Cheltenham will be hoping for an upset at home to West Ham.

League One Rochdale travel to Stoke City.

Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers meet at St Mary’s.

Burnley make the short trip to Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers.

Huddersfield entertain Rotherham, and Newcastle host Nottingham Forest.

Former Arsenal defender Nigel Winterburn says his old side must keep hold of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

It’s understood the England international will hold talks with the club this week, as his current contract expires next summer.

Chelsea and Liverpool are reported to be interested in him.

Winterburn says, Oxlade-Chamberlain has made huge strides in a new position…………

After making an impressive first-team debut, Kyle Walker-Peters has signed a new contract with Tottenham.

The deal will keep the England under-20 World Cup winner at the club until at least 2020.

The full-back was man of the match in Spurs’ win over Newcastle on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

RUGBY

The Aviva Stadium has been confirmed as the venue for this season’s Pro 14 final.

The first Championship decider of the newly expanded tournament, will be played at Lansdowne Road on the 26th May 2018.

Tournament officials have selected the Dublin venue for the second year running.

A record crowd was in attendance when the Scarlets beat Munster 46-22 to lift the trophy earlier this summer.