HORSE RACING

Sligo is the destination for a seven-race jumps card this evening with the action beginning at 5.20.

The most valuable contest on the card is the €15,000 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Handicap Hurdle (7.50) where the Enda Bolger-trained Market’s Field is chasing a third win on the trot under Donie McInerney. Open To The World, from the Christy Roche stable, was also a winner last time out at Killarney.

The Willie Mullins-trained Shanning makes her Irish debut in the opening Diageo Mares Maiden Hurdle (5.20) and you will not get a big price about her making a successful start to her new career. Shanning was a winner on her sole start in France, scoring on the Flat at Seiches-Sur-Le-Loir in February of last year.

The going at Sligo is currently yielding.

Hurling

In national action, Conor Gleeson will sit out the All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final.

The Waterford midfielder was sent off in the semi final victory over Cork and was handed a one match suspension for striking.

Gleeson failed to convince the ‘Central Hearings Committee’ to rescind the ban last night.

The case could be taken to the ‘Central Appeals Committee’, but Waterford manager Derek McGrath has confirmed that no further action will be taken.

Soccer

Accrington Stanley are among the lower league teams who take on Premier League opposition in the second round of the E-F-L Cup tonight.

The League Two club entertain West Bromwich Albion.

Mick McCarthy’s Ipswich Town will be aiming for an upset at Crystal Palace.

Palace are still waiting for their first win under new manager Frank de Boer.

Ipswich lie second in the Championship, having won all four of their opening games.

F1

Kimi Raikkonen will continue to drive for Ferrari next season.

The Finn has signed a one year contract extension with the Italian Formula One team.

Hockey

The Irish Women’s team begin thier EuroHockey Championships match against Germany in Amsterdam shortly.