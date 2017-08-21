RUGBY

Ireland are due to name their team for the Women’s World Cup fifth place play off semi final against Australia today.

There will be at least one change to the squad.

Kerry prop Ruth O’Reilly suffered a back injury during the defeat to France and has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

Ulster have confirmed the signing of Australia out half Christian Lealiifano on a five month contract.

The 29-year-old will play with the Province until the end of the Champions Cup group stages in January.

He will return to the A-C-T Brumbies for the start of the Super Rugby season

Lealiifano was diagnosed with leukaemia 12 months ago, and but returned to action with the Brumbies in June.

Soccer

Gylfi Sigurdsson is expected to make his Everton debut tonight.

The Toffees take on Manchester City in this evening’s Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium.

The Icelandic International signed a five year deal to complete a club record 42 million pound transfer from Swansea last week.

The 27 year old’s pre-season training has been limited, but manager Ronald Koeman thinks he could be ready to feature from the bench.

Kick off is at 8.00.