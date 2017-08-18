SOCCER

Scott Hogan could back in the Aston Villa team to play Norwich at Villa Park tomorrow.

The Manchester born striker, who has declared for the Republic of Ireland, suffered an ankle injury against Reading on Tuesday.

The problem is not as bad as initially feared though.

Hogan has applied for an Irish passport, and could be added to Martin O’Neil’s squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Serbia.

HORSE RACING

Cliffs Of Moher could clash with stable companion Churchill in next Wednesday’s Juddmonte International at York according to trainer Aidan O’Brien.

O’Brien said: “All is good with Churchill so far. He was trained for the Sussex Stakes but didn’t run because of the soft ground and while we haven’t asked him to do a lot since then, he seems to be fine and we’re happy with him. The plan is to run him and probably Cliffs Of Moher, who has been in good form since his run in the Coral-Eclipse.”

Cliffs Of Moher, the Investec Derby runner-up following his win in the Dee Stakes at Chester, finished fourth behind Ulysses in the Coral-Eclipse in which he was badly hampered less than three furlongs after the start.

Dual 2,000 Guineas hero Churchill will be tackling a mile and a quarter for the first time in his career next week in a race O’Brien has won on five occasions. Giant’s Causeway set the ball rolling back in in 2000 before Duke Of Marmalade, Rip Van Winkle, Declaration Of War and most recently Australia also scored for the Ballydoyle trainer.