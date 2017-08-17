SOCCER

Diego Costa says he won’t return to Chelsea.

The striker has released a statement claiming he only wants to play for Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish side are banned from making any transfers until January.

Shane Duffy has committed his long term future to Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Republic of Ireland defender has signed a new four year contract with the newly promoted Premier League club.

Albion broke their transfer record to sign the Derry native from Blackburn Rovers for 4 million pounds last summer.

BASKETBALL

All eyes are on the FIBA U16 Men’s and Women’s European Championship Division B today as both the Ireland U16 men and women are in action in Bulgaria and Macedonia respectively.

The Irish Under 16 men have finished their pool games and have qualified for the Top 16 of the tournament.

They now face Portugal today as part of the 9-16th place classification stages.

Meanwhile, the Ireland women’s U16 team landed in Macedonia on Tuesday night and will kick off their campaign today with a tough opening round test against Slovenia.