GAA

The Dublin County Board have dismissed rumours that Pat Gilroy is set to become the County’s new senior hurling manager.

One bookmaker has suspended betting on the 2011 All Ireland winning football manager replacing Ger Cunningham.

Dublin chairman Sean Shanley is surprised by the speculation, stating the search for a new hurling boss won’t start until next month.

SOCCER

Round 1 fixtures of the new U15 SSE Airtricity League will see Kerry travel to Bishopstown tomorrow evening to take on Cork City.

Other venues for upcoming fixtures will see Kerry travel to UL, St Coleman’s Park, The RSC and Ferrycarrig Park.

Joint managers Danny Diggins and JP Mullins says it’s an ideal opportunity for Kerry players to play in such venues………….

Celtic will hope to put one foot in the coveted Champions League group stage this evening.

Brendan Rodger’s team entertain Kazakhstan club Astana in the first leg of their play off in Glasgow.

Celtic beat the same opponents in the third qualifying round last season.

There are two more games this evening in the championship with unbeaten QPR away to Norwich

While Sheffield Wednesday play host to Sunderland.

Both of those games have 7.45 starts.

Newcastle have signed Spanish forward Joselu from Premier League rivals Stoke for 5-million-pounds.

He’s joined on a three-year contract.

Joselu moved to England two summers ago – but he spent most of last season on loan at Deportivo La Coruna.