GAELIC GAMES

There could be good news for Waterford hurling fans regarding Austin Gleeson.

The Irish Examiner report that Referee James Owens has told the Central Competition Control Committee that he was satisfied with how he Officiated the game meaning Gleeson may escape sanction for his alleged helmet tug on Luke Meade.

***

Match details have been confirmed for Kerry’s next outing in the Bord Gais Energy All-Ireland U21 B Hurling Championship.

The last four of the Richie McElligott Cup on Saturday will see the Kingdom face Meath at 2 in Semple Stadium, Thurles.

***

Ciaran mc Keever has confirmed his inter county retirement.

The 34 year old joined the Armgah panel in 2003.

In a statement Mc Keever thanked manager Kieran Mc Geeney and wished him and the Armagh squad all the best in 2018.

Soccer

Gareth Barry could be on his way out of Everton.

It’s reported the veteran midfielder is having a medical at West Brom.

On the pitch, in the Champions league, Liverpool are in Germany for tonight’s play-off round first leg encounter with Hoffenheim.

Kick off at 7.45.

In the Championship, Reading and Aston Villa meet at the Madejski.

Ahead of that game it’s reported that Villa forward Scott Hogan will declare for Ireland.

The former Brentford player qualifies under the Grandparent rule.

Preston are back in action this evening as they go to Derby.

Ipswich take on Millwall, Cardiff meet Sheffield United , Wolves travel to Hull and Nottingham Forest make the trip to Barnsley.

In the SSE Airtricity league Premier division

Shamrock Rovers go to Limerick while second from bottom Sligo Rovers host Bray in tonight’s games.

The Hoops are 4th 8 points behind third placed Derry while Limerick are 7th 3 points above the relegation zone.

Kick off in both matches is at 7.45