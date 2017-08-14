SOCCER

Martin O’Neill has announced a provisional squad for the Republic of Ireland’s upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifying Round games against Georgia and Serbia.

At a press conference in SSE Airtricity’s headquarters, O’Neill selected a 39-man panel for the games away to Georgia (September 2) and home to Serbia (September 5) as Ireland aim to push towards qualification for next summer’s World Cup in Russia.

There is a first senior call-up for Preston North End striker Sean Maguire. The 23-year-old, who remains the top scorer in the SSE Airtricity League due to his 20-goal haul with Cork City before joining Preston, has been capped at underage level up to Under 21s.

Also included are the uncapped duo of Matt Doherty and Liam Kelly, while Greg Cunningham – who earned the last of his four senior caps in 2013 – is brought in following fine form at club level.

There are also recalls for Rob Elliot, Paul McShane, Ciaran Clark, James McCarthy, Stephen Quinn, David Meyler, Shane Long and Kevin Doyle, who all missed the games against Mexico, Uruguay and Austria.

The players will report into camp on Monday, August 28, where O’Neill will trim the panel ahead of training at the FAI National Training Centre. The squad will depart for Tbilisi on Thursday, August 31 and return to Dublin on September 3.

Tickets for the home game against Serbia at Aviva Stadium on Tuesday, September 5 are still available via Ticketmaster.ie

Republic of Ireland MNT Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Rob Elliot (Newcastle United), Colin Doyle (Bradford City)

Defenders: Cyrus Christie (Middlesbrough), Richard Keogh, Alex Pearce (Derby County), Paul McShane (Reading), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), John O’Shea (Sunderland), John Egan (Brentford), Greg Cunningham (Preston North End), Kevin Long, Stephen Ward (Burnley), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Midfielders: Aiden McGeady (Sunderland), James McClean (West Bromwich Albion), Glenn Whelan, Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Jeff Hendrick, Robbie Brady (Burnley), James McCarthy (Everton), Stephen Quinn, Liam Kelly (Reading), David Meyler (Hull City), Harry Arter (Bournemouth), Eunan O’Kane (Leeds United), Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City), Jonathan Hayes (Celtic), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), Alan Browne, Daryl Horgan (Preston North End)

Forwards: Jonathan Walters (Burnley), Shane Long (Southampton), Daryl Murphy (Nottingham Forest), David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town), Kevin Doyle (Colorado Rapids), Sean Maguire (Preston North End)

Philippe Coutinho has been left out of the Liverpool squad that have travelled to Germany for their Champions League playoff first leg with Hoffenheim tomorrow night.

Coutinho’s future at Anfield is under increasing speculation amid reports he handed in a transfer request, which was rejected by the club.

Barcelona are believed to be favourites to sign the Brazilian playmaker, but Liverpool have insisted Coutinho is not for sale.

Meanwhile Barcelona have just announced their first signing since the departure of Neymar to PSG.

Former Tottenham midfielder Paulinho has joined the club from Chinese side Guanzhou Evergrande.

The fee is believed to be around 40 million euro.

GOLF

Justin Thomas’s first major win has seen him jump to sixth in the latest golf world rankings.

He was successful the US PGA Championship, sealing the tournament last night by two strokes.

Rory McIlroy remains in fourth place, behind Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama and Jordan Spieth.

HORSE RACING

Persuasive could return to Leopardstown on Saturday September 9 for a second crack at the Coolmore Fastnet Rock Matron Stakes over a mile following her creditable seasonal reappearance in France last month.

The grey daughter of Dark Angel won her first five starts for trainer John Gosden before suffering the first defeat of her career behind Aidan O’Brien’s filly Alice Springs at the south Dublin track last September but a return visit is now on the cards according to connections.

Fifth behind Aidan O’Brien’s Roly Poly in the Prix Rothschild at Deauville on her return to action two weeks ago after meeting trouble-in- running, her participation would be an added attraction to what is already shaping up to be a superb weekend of racing.

Leopardstown get their spectacular eight-race card underway on Saturday September 9 at 3.35pm before the action switches to the Curragh for a 2.00pm start on Sunday September 10.

Ireland’s sporting stars will line out for an almighty clash of the ash tomorrow, Tuesday 15 August, as they take part in Hurling for Cancer Research, a celebrity hurling match in aid of the Irish Cancer Society. Throw-in with boxer Bernard Dunne is at 6.30pm and tickets costing €10 for adults and €15 for families are available on the gate.

For the sixth year in a row, legendary racehorse trainer Jim Bolger and Gold Cup winner and two-time National Hunt Champion jockey Davy Russell will bring household names in GAA and horse racing together as they aim to raise €100,000 for the Society’s research. Over the last five years €540,000 has been raised through the event.

Kilkenny’s Brian Cody will be seeking to secure victory for Davy Russell’s side with former Ireland soccer star Niall Quinn lining out alongside Wexford hurlers Lee Chin and Conor McDonald, former Offaly senior hurler Brian Whelahan and national hunt jockeys Ian McCarthy and Mikey Fogarty. Together the team have racked up 22 All Ireland medals and 16 All Stars.

Jim Bolger’s side, managed by Liam Griffin and assisted by Davy Fitzgerald, have an impressive total of 41 All Ireland medals and 50 All Stars. The side includes Irish international footballer Stephen Hunt, Kilkenny senior hurler Richie Hogan, former Tyrone footballer Peter Canavan, former Wexford camogie player Ursula Jacob and RTÉ pundit Joe Brolly.

Other familiar faces at the unique puck around will be former Olympic gold medallist Ronnie Delaney who will umpire at the event, RTÉ broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan who will act as lineswoman, and commentator Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh.