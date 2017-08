ATHLETICS

Rob Heffernan has announced his retirement from athletics.

The Cork native broke the somewhat expected news after an impressive 8th place finish in this morning’s 50k walk at the World Championships in London.

Heffernan told reporters that it was “time for me to help the new generation.”

The 2013 world champion began his career 18 years ago and has raced in five Olympic Games, winning a bronze medal in 2012.