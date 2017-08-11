SOCCER
Philippe Coutinho is out of Liverpool’s opening match of the premier league season against Watford.
The Brazilian has a back injury.
It’s been a busy news day regarding Countinhio as earlier Liverpool’s owners said they won’t even consider any offers for the player.
Fenway sports group says it’s a “definitive stance” – and that he’ll still be a player at Anfield when the transfer window closes at the end of the month.
West Brom manager Tony Pulis has signed a new deal.
The former Stoke boss will stay at the Hawthornes until 2019.
HORSE RACING
The 3 Day Annual Dingle Races start this evening.
The first race goes to post at 4pm.
Reporting, Charlie Farrelly…………