SOCCER

Philippe Coutinho is out of Liverpool’s opening match of the premier league season against Watford.

The Brazilian has a back injury.

It’s been a busy news day regarding Countinhio as earlier Liverpool’s owners said they won’t even consider any offers for the player.

Fenway sports group says it’s a “definitive stance” – and that he’ll still be a player at Anfield when the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

West Brom manager Tony Pulis has signed a new deal.

The former Stoke boss will stay at the Hawthornes until 2019.

HORSE RACING

The 3 Day Annual Dingle Races start this evening.

The first race goes to post at 4pm.

Reporting, Charlie Farrelly…………