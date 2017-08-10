CAMOGIE

Kerry have 2 injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s Junior Championship Semi Final with Dublin.

Liz Houlihan is troubled with an AC joint problem while Alannah Maunsell has an ankle injury.

Therese Moran and Julianne O’Keeffe will miss Saturday’s game due to injury.

Kerry v Dublin will throw in at 5pm in The Gaelic Grounds.

RUGBY

Ireland Head coach Tom Tierney says they have a few things to work on ahead of their next pool ”C” match against Japan in the World Cup on Sunday.

The girls in green overcame Australia 19-17 in their opening match at the UCD Bowl last night.

Tierney says it wasn’t a great performance but they got what they needed……………

SOCCER

It’s Day 2 of The Galway Cup.

Kerry have 2 games this afternoon against Cavan/Monaghan and Avenue Utd from Clare.

With more details, Padraig Harnett………………

Tottenham’s Danny Rose has criticized the clubs transfer policy.

The defender says he’d like them to sign more top players.

The 27 year old has also sparked speculation that he wants to go to Manchester United by saying he wants to play football up North and that he only has one big contract left.