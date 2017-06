RUGBY

The British and Irish Lions are back on track on their tour of New Zealand – after an impressive victory over the Crusaders.

Owen Farrell kicked all of the Lions’ points in a 12-3 win against the in-form Super Rugby side in Christchurch.

It followed a surprise defeat to the Blues earlier in the week.

Warren Gatland’s side continue their preparations for Tests against the All Blacks by facing the Highlanders on Tuesday.